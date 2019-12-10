Man, 38, reported missing in Marion

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — The Marion Police Department is asking for help locating a man reported missing for nearly a month.

Christopher M. Ballard, 38, was last seen in Marion on Nov. 17.

Christopher is a white male, approximately 6-feet tall and weighing about 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Marion Police investigators said they have checked numerous leads into Christopher’s whereabouts, but so far, have not been able to locate him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Marion Police at 740-387-2525.