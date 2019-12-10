Live Now
Trump impeachment hearings & analysis: Committee vote nears

Man, 38, reported missing in Marion

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — The Marion Police Department is asking for help locating a man reported missing for nearly a month.

Christopher M. Ballard, 38, was last seen in Marion on Nov. 17.

Christopher is a white male, approximately 6-feet tall and weighing about 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Marion Police investigators said they have checked numerous leads into Christopher’s whereabouts, but so far, have not been able to locate him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Marion Police at 740-387-2525.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools