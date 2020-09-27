Man, 20, reported missing from Canal Winchester

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police have issued an alert for a missing 20-year-old man last seen in the Canal Winchester area.

Adnon Sidirijal, 20, is a white man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

Adnon was last seen in the area of Parkfield Avenue and Laburnm Drive in the Canal Winchester area playing basketball when he walked off in an unknown direction.

Adnon was last seen wearing a Nintendo shirt and dark blue shorts.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools