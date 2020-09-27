Man, 20, reported missing from Canal Winchester

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police have issued an alert for a missing 20-year-old man last seen in the Canal Winchester area.

Adnon Sidirijal, 20, is a white man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

Adnon was last seen in the area of Parkfield Avenue and Laburnm Drive in the Canal Winchester area playing basketball when he walked off in an unknown direction.

Adnon was last seen wearing a Nintendo shirt and dark blue shorts.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.