PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old man is dead and a suspect is wanted by authorities after a shooting early Saturday morning in Scioto County.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to the 280 block of Aaron Road in Portsmouth at 12:48 a.m. after a man had been shot during a party. Multiple people at the party had fled on foot and in their vehicles as deputies arrived, including the suspect.

The victim, 20-year-old Nathaniel Mcquinley, was pronounced dead at the scene after receiving emergency medical aid. After investigations from the sheriff’s office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the sheriff’s office said Aden Greene is wanted in connection to the shooting death of Mcquinley.

Aden Greene (Courtesy Photo/Scioto County Sheriff’s Office)

Greene is described as being armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or call 740-351-1091 with information on the incident.