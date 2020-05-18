Man, 18, hospitalized after being shot, involved in crash in north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An 18-year-old man was found shot in the face following a multiple vehicle accident on the north side of Columbus Sunday afternoon.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to the crash at Cleveland Avenue and McCoy Street at approximately 5:25 p.m.

Officers found the man in a white vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the face, police said. The man was listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

Columbus Police said officers were able to locate the scene of the shooting at 14th Avenue and Jefferson Avenue via ShotSpotter, where officers found several shell casings.

There is no suspect information available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-0877.