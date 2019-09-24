Male victim dead after being lit on fire in Circleville, suspect charged

CIRCLEVILLE, OH (WCMH) — A male victim is dead after he was lit on fire in a Circleville apartment.

According to the Circleville Police Department, a fire was reported, Monday, at an apartment in the 200 block of West Main Street.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a male victim who had been assaulted and was on fire inside the apartment.

The victim was taken by helicopter to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

After investigating, police arrested Gregory A. Hardman and charged him with First Degree Aggravated Murder.

According to police, Hardman will also be charged with several Felony Arson charges.