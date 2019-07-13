Male mandrill at Columbus Zoo euthanized due to age-related illness

Kinshasa, a male mandrill who was euthanized due to age-related illness at the Columbus Zoo. He was 22.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Kinshash, one of the male mandrills at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, is being celebrated and remembered after being put down due to age-related illness.

According to the Columbus Zoo’s Facebook page, Kinshash was humanely euthanized after his health declined rapidly due to several age-related disease processes.

Kinshash was 22. The average life expectancy of a mandrill in a zoo setting is 21.1 years.

He arrived at the Columbus Zoo in 2017 from the Oregon Zoo.

Kinshash is being remembered for his striking good, colorful looks and gentle nature.

According to the zoo’s social media post, Kinshasa loved his blue barrel and playing with water-based tempura paint used in enrichment play with the animals. Kinshasa would often pain his chest, adding to his already colorful nature, the post said.

The mandrill’s care team said Kinshash would often wiggle his tail during interactions with his keepers.

Kinshash is also being remembered as an amazing stepdad and best friend to Mosi, another of the animals in the group. The social media post said Kinshasa helped the group transition through several changes during the two years he was at the zoo.

“Although our time with him was short, he had a lasting impact on all who knew him and was an amazing individual,” the Facebook post stated.

Zoo guests who may have any photos of Kinshash are encouraged to post them to the zoo’s Facebook page.