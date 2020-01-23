Live Now
Makeshift Mr. Peanut memorial pops up outside downtown Columbus shop

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After the surprise announcement of the death of Mr. Peanut Wednesday, mourners in Columbus have set up a memorial outside a downtown landmark.

The Peanut Shoppe on State Street in downtown Columbus is known for the large neon Mr. Peanut sign hanging above its door. People mourning the loss of the advertising icon are leaving flowers, candles and spilled peanuts outside the shop.

The shop opened as a Planters Peanut store in 1936 but now sells roasted nuts and a variety of candies. It was originally located on North High Street, but moved to its current location in 2014.

