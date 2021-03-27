Make-A-Wish surprises young central Ohio patient with toys, puppy

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Saturday was a dream come true for one little girl in central Ohio.

The Easton Mercedes-Benz dealership rolled out the pink carpet for McKinley Crow.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation surprised the 9-year-old with her favorite toys and treats and granted her biggest wish – a new Pomeranian puppy.

McKinley was born with a rare heart condition and has undergone multiple operations.

Saturday’s surprise helped sparked some joy.

“I was so happy,” McKinley said. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, there’s a little pink carpet – what in the world!’”

“We’ve made it,” said McKinley’s mother, Tara Crow. “She’s been my rock and I’ve been hers. I really appreciate this day.”

In April, McKinley will undergo a procedure to replace her pacemaker batteries. She’s looking forward to having her new puppy during the recovery.