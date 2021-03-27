Make-A-Wish surprises young central Ohio patient with toys, puppy

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Saturday was a dream come true for one little girl in central Ohio.

The Easton Mercedes-Benz dealership rolled out the pink carpet for McKinley Crow.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation surprised the 9-year-old with her favorite toys and treats and granted her biggest wish – a new Pomeranian puppy.

McKinley was born with a rare heart condition and has undergone multiple operations.

Saturday’s surprise helped sparked some joy.

 “I was so happy,” McKinley said. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, there’s a little pink carpet – what in the world!’”

“We’ve made it,” said McKinley’s mother, Tara Crow. “She’s been my rock and I’ve been hers. I really appreciate this day.”

In April, McKinley will undergo a procedure to replace her pacemaker batteries. She’s looking forward to having her new puppy during the recovery.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss