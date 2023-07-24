COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Make-A-Wish Foundation is holding a special raffle where one lucky winner can get six rare bottles of bourbon.

The “Great Bourbon Raffle” is set for Aug. 19. The winning ticket will be drawn at Boilin’ in the Boro in Philpot, Kentucky, at 9:15 p.m.

You do not need to be present at the drawing to win. Tickets are $100 each and will be sold until Aug. 19 at noon. There is no limit to the number of tickets an individual can buy.

All proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana to help grant more wishes for children with critical illnesses.

The winner of the raffle will have the opportunity to receive the following:

Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year

Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year

W.L. Weller 12 Year

Eagle Rare 10 Year

Blanton’s Gold Edition

Four Roses 2020 Limited Edition Small Batch Bourbon signed by Brent Elliott, Master Distiller

For additional details on the raffle, click here.