(Make-A-)Wish comes true for girl, 8, awaiting liver transplant

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A wish came true Sunday for a Columbus girl with a life-threatening illness.

Eight-year-old Kaydence is awaiting a liver transplant.

Calls herself the Queen of Strawberries, so Make-A-Wish threw a strawberry-themed circus for her.

Despite the weather, there were performances, games, and carnival food.

Organizers said events like the circus are important for both the child and their family.

“They go through so many hurdles, waiting for test results, for doctor’s appointments,” said Isabella Marini with Make-A-Wish. “This is one day where they’re able to forget everything that’s going on and just focus on what they’re going to do today.”

“There’s nothing better than the impact of a wish,” she added.

The performance group The Amazing Giants were also at the event, singing, dancing, and juggling – all while walking on stilts.