COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There will be several highway closures this weekend related to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s “Downtown Ramp Up” project.

They are as follows:

Mound St. between Front St. and Civic Center Dr. will close overnight (7 p.m. – 8 a.m.) on Saturday, March 25. Detour: Front St. northbound to Main St. eastbound to High St. southbound to Sycamore St. westbound to Short St. northbound to Mound St.

