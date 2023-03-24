COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There will be several highway closures this weekend related to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s “Downtown Ramp Up” project.
They are as follows:
- Mound St. between Front St. and Civic Center Dr. will close overnight (7 p.m. – 8 a.m.) on Saturday, March 25.
- Detour: Front St. northbound to Main St. eastbound to High St. southbound to Sycamore St. westbound to Short St. northbound to Mound St.
- 2nd St. between Main St. and Mound St. will close to thru traffic overnight (7 p.m. – 8 a.m.) on Saturday, March 25.
- Detour: Main St. eastbound to Front St. southbound to Mound St. westbound.
- The Mound/2nd St. ramp to I-70 westbound will close overnight (7 p.m. – 8 a.m.) on Saturday, March 25.
- Detour: Main St. eastbound to 3rd St. southbound to I-70 westbound.
- The I-70 westbound ramp to Rich/Town St. will close overnight (7 pm. – 7 a.m.) on Saturday, March 25
- Detour: I-70 westbound to Broad St. eastbound to Central Ave. southbound to U.S. 62.
- The 3rd St. ramp to I-70 westbound will close overnight (7 p.m. – 7 a.m.) on Saturday, March 25.
- Detour: Livingston Ave. eastbound to Kelton Ave. to Cole St. to I-70 westbound.
- The Greenlawn Ave. ramp to I-71 northbound will close overnight (7 p.m. – 7 a.m.) on Saturday, March 25.
- Detour: I-71 southbound to SR 104 to I-71 northbound
- I-71 northbound between Frank Rd. and I-70 will have overnight lane restrictions (7 p.m. – 7 a.m.) on Saturday, March 25.
- I-71 southbound between Main St. and I-70 will have overnight lane restrictions (8 p.m. – 7 a.m.) on Saturday, March 25.
- SR 315 northbound between I-70 and U.S. 33 will have overnight lane restrictions (9 p.m. – 7 a.m.) on Saturday, March 25.
- I-70 westbound between I-71 and SR 315 will have overnight lane restrictions (10 p.m. – 7 a.m.) on Saturday, March 25.
- The I-70 westbound/I-71 southbound ramp to I-71 southbound will close overnight (10 p.m. – 7 a.m.) on Saturday, March 25.
- Detour: I-70 westbound to Broad St. to I-70 eastbound to I-71 southbound.
- SR 315 northbound at I-70 will close overnight (11 p.m. – 7 a.m.) on Saturday, March 25.
- Detour: I-70 eastbound/I-71 northbound to I-71 northbound to I-670 westbound to SR 315 southbound.
- The I-70 westbound ramp to SR 315 northbound will close for 6 months.
- Detour: I-70 westbound to Rich/Town St. exit to SR 315 northbound.