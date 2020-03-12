Major League Soccer suspending season for 30 days

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 21: Fans of the Columbus Crew SC cheer on their team prior to the start of the match against the Toronto FC at MAPFRE Stadium on November 21, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus tied Toronto 0-0. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Major League Soccer has announced it’s suspending its season for 30 days due to concerns from the coronavirus.

Full statement:

Major League Soccer has suspended match play for 30 days, effective immediately, as the league continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 with its medical task force and public health officials. At the appropriate time, the league and clubs will communicate plans for the continuation of the 2020 season and update the status of league events. “Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season – based on the advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and other public health authorities, and in the best interest of our fans, players, officials and employees,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. “We’d like to thank our fans for their continued support during this challenging time.”

The MLS announcement comes in the wake of the NBA suspending its season on Wednesday night.

Inter Miami, co-owned by Beckham and Jorge Mas, had been scheduled to play its home opener Saturday. MLS started its season on Feb. 29 and each of the 26 teams has played two league matches.

Mas told players and coaches late Thursday morning, then held a news conference at the team’s temporary stadium.

Mas says he expects the full 34-match season to be played.

The Columbus Crew SC was scheduled to play Real Salt Lake at 5pm, Saturday at MAPFRE stadium.

Here’s the Crew’s statement on the suspension: