Maintaining the Memorial: How the maintenance team preserves Muirfield Village

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The maintenance team at Muirfield Village has dealt with rain this week, but that’s nothing compared to undertaking the massive renovation project.

“The reality of it is there’s no way a golf course should be open right now at the end of May early June with what we just did,” said Chad Mark.

Mark has been the director of grounds at Muirfield Village for four years and he was a major part of the course’s renovation, which took less than a year to complete.

“What we just did, and for us to do it from mid July, is a tall feat,” he said.

It’s a feat made possible by 35 volunteers and 65 maintenance employees, including course superintendent Nathan McKinniss.

“It’s opportunities like this where you see people walking around saying how beautiful this is and you hear them talk and you’re like ‘Oh it is,'” McKinniss said. “You stop and you’re on [hole] 18 and think ‘We are at Muirfield Village and we did do this,’ so taking in those moments, those little moments is key.”

Those renovations paid off well beyond how the course looks.

“We just showed that the investment paid off,” Mark said. “If we would’ve had what we had yesterday two years ago, every bunker on the golf course would’ve washed out and we probably would’ve been here till 2:00 in the morning and right back at it at 4:00.”

Less work for the maintenance crew this week means more time to enjoy seeing other people enjoy their experience at Muirfield Village.

“It’s kind of like watching your child grow,” Mark said. “I mean I was in it every day and I’ve been looking at for the last 11 months, so it just doesn’t dawn on you until you hear some of the stuff we’ve done.”

And what they’ve done, and continue to do, is make Muirfield Village a destination location for the best golfers in the world.