JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A London, Ohio woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Madison County Monday afternoon.

The West Jefferson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened on U.S. Route 42 near State Route 29 at approximately 5:05 p.m.

OSHP said Olga M. Zavala, 47, of London, was driving a 2009 Honda Pilot west on SR-29 toward the intersection of US-42. A 2015 International Prostar LA687 semi-truck, driven by a 34-year-old Lancaster, Ohio man, was driving east on SR-29, also approaching the intersection.

A 2016 Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck, driven by a 59-year-old New Haven, Kentucky man was driving south on US-42 when police said it failed to stop at a red light, hitting the Honda on the passenger side. The collision sent the Honda into the semi-truck, which then hit a utility pole, police said.

Zavala was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to Ohio Doctor’s West Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash, police said. The crash remains under investigation.

OSHP was assisted at the scene by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Jefferson Township Fire and EMS, Madison County EMS, Central Township Fire, the Madison County Coroner, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.