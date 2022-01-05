PAINT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after police said her vehicle hit a semi-truck head on Wednesday in Madison County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol West Jefferson Post, the crash happened at approximately 11:40 a.m. on SR-38 north of Linson Road.

A 2007 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by Ashlee L. Townsend, 34, of Sedalia, was driving south on SR-38 when police said she traveled left of the center lane, hitting a 2020 Freightliner semi-truck head on.

Townsend was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck was taken to Grant Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Central Township Fire and EMS, the Madison County Coroner, and the Ohio Department of Transportation aided at the scene.