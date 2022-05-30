CANAAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Canaan Township Monday afternoon.

According to the West Jefferson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Route 42 and Price-Hilliards Road.

A 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by Billy D. Eldridge, 61, of Englewood, was traveling south on U.S. 42 when a 2014 Ford F-150, driven by a 53-year-old Columbus woman, failed to stop at a stop sign from Price-Hilliards Road, according to OSHP.

The motorcycle hit the pick-up truck in the front left fender, throwing Eldridge and his passenger, Toni Marie Eldridge, 59, of Englewood, off of the bike, police said.

Billy Eldridge was pronounced dead at the scene. Toni Eldridge was taken to Grant Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the pick-up truck and her passenger did not suffer any injuries.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash, OSHP said.

Neither of the victims was wearing helmets at the time of the collision, police said.

OSHP was assisted at the scene by Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Pleasant Valley Fire and EMS, Norwich Township Fire and EMS, Madison County Coroner, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation. OSHP did not say if any charges have been filed.