LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — A 47-year-old London, Ohio, man is in police custody Saturday after he allegedly led officers on a chase across two counties before barricading himself inside his car.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), officers from the West Jefferson post tried to pull over a 2002 Jeep Cherokee at approximately 12:50 a.m. for an expired registration and red light violation on SR-29 near US Route 42 in Madison County. When the Jeep didn’t stop, officers began the pursuit, heading east on I-70 into Franklin County, exiting the road onto Hilliard Rome Road.

Steven Ray

The driver, later identified as Steven Ray, stopped the car near Georgesville Road, allegedly pointing a gun at troopers, before driving off again, leading the pursuit back into Madison County. Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office used stop sticks to disable the Jeep as it reentered Madison County, with the car stopping on Lafayette Plain City Road near SR-29, according to the OSHP.

Ray refused to get out of the car, barricading himself inside, police said. Members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team as well as a crisis negotiator responded to the scene.

At 5:45 a.m., more than five hours after the incident started, Ray surrendered to officers and was taken into custody without any further incident, police said.

Ray is currently being held at Tri-County Jail on charges of failure to comply with a police officer and a probation violation for possessing drug paraphernalia. He is scheduled to be in court on Monday.