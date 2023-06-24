A previous report on the funeral arrangements can be seen in the player above.

PLAIN CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents of the town of Plain City came together Saturday morning to mourn the loss of an unidentified baby found in a Plain City garbage truck a week prior.

More than one hundred residents and city officials were present at the Ferguson Funeral Home to mourn and pay their respects to the female baby. The baby was found on June 15 in the rear collection point of a garbage truck in the 100 block of Bluestem Lane. Medics pronounced the infant dead at 2:33 p.m.

At the funeral and burial, the Plain City community named the baby “Madison”.

“It’s heartbreaking. It’s a tragedy,” said resident Lisa Galden. “Every life is precious and we need to respect every life.”

The services were organized by Plain City first responders who surrounded the hearse as the casket was being place and offered a salute. Hundreds of cars followed the hearse towards Forest Grove Cemetery while many residents gathered on the sidewalk to offer flowers to passing cars.

“So thankful for the leaders that we have here, our first responders, the policemen and the firemen, and everybody that’s been a part of this,” said Galden. At the burial service, people sang, mourned, and prayed with something residents believe has brought the community together closer than ever before.

“This is the way Plain City is,” said police chief Dale McKee. “In time and need Plain City always comes together like this so this really isn’t surprising for me. I’m glad that everybody showed up that did show up today.”

Plain City police and the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are continuing to investigate the infant’s death with a cash reward on offer for information that could lead to an arrest. Investigators have not confirmed the female baby’s cause of death, or who put her in the trash.

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org. All tips are anonymous.