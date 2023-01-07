LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Pennsylvania man is dead after a crash in Madison County Saturday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP states that Altoona resident James Lego, 46, was driving his Ford Mustang west on Interstate 70 at around 7:30 a.m. near Gwynne Road in Somerford Township. Highway Patrol said in a release that Lego drove off the right side of I-70, hit a guardrail and then crashed into a concrete wall, causing him to eject from the Ford.

Troopers arrived and Lego was pronounced dead at the scene. OSHP said they believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.