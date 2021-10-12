COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Seattle man is under arrest after Ohio State Highway Patrol claimed troopers found $50,000 worth of marijuana and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop in Madison County late last week.

According to OSHP, on Oct. 7 at approximately 12:55 a.m., troopers stopped a 2020 Ford Fusion with Washington registration for a following too close violation.

During the traffic stop, troopers allegedly smelled marijuana coming from the car. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed a loaded gun and 2 1/2 pounds of marijuana in a bag on the back seat, OSHP said.

OSHP said troopers also found a receipt for a storage locker during the search, and after obtaining a search warrant, allegedly found an additional 7 1/2 pound of marijuana in the locker.

Fawaz Al-Zaid, 29, was taken to Tri-County Jail and charged with possession of marijuana, a third-degree felony, and improperly handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

Al-Zaid could face up to 4 1/2 years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine if convicted.