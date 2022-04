LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be conducting an OVI checkpoint in Madison County.

Troopers will be holding the checkpoint on U.S. Route 42, in London, Ohio, between 9 p.m. and 12:00 a.m., Friday.

The OSHP says the checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to combat alcohol-related crashes.