LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after being hit by a wrong-way driver early Saturday morning on Interstate 70 in Madison County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 4 a.m. when a woman was driving her Chevrolet westbound on I-70 in the eastbound lanes near State Route 56. The Chevrolet struck a Honda in the eastbound lanes head-on.

The driver of the Honda, 31-year-old Mikenson Elzire from Springfield, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to Grant Medical Center. The OSHP did not list her condition.

The OSHP states that alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash as the investigation continues.