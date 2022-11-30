FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A newborn baby who was in critical condition after a Saturday crash in Madison County has been pronounced dead, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The West Jefferson post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at approximately 11 a.m. Saturday on West Jefferson Kiousville Road Southeast near Pringle-Benjamin Road.

A GMC Acadia, driven by Jessica R. Ernst, 34, of London, Ohio, was traveling north on West Jefferson Kiousville Road SE. At the same time, a Honda Civic, driven by an 18-year-old man, was traveling west on Pringle-Benjamin Road SE. The driver of the Civic failed to yield from the stop sign, police said. The GMC then hit the Civic before traveling off the left side of the road, overturning several times, and ejecting Ernst from the vehicle, police said.

According to police, Ernst, who was eight months pregnant, was taken to Mount Carmel Grove City Hospital in critical condition but died from her injuries. Emergency surgery was performed at the hospital and Ernst’s child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition. A spokesperson with OSHP confirmed the child died.

The driver of the Civic suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. A 19-year-old man who was a passenger in the Civic was taken to Grant Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Ernst was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation. Police did not say what charges, if any, have been filed.