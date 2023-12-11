WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (WCMH) – Interstate 70 West in Madison County is currently closed after a multi-car pile-up that occurred early Monday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Madison County, I-70 West is closed near West Jefferson by the Taylor Blair Road overpass and Little Darby Creek after a multi-car crash occurred at around 5 a.m.

The OSHP said there were about 18 cars involved but that there is no information on any number of injured victims or how long the interstate might be shut down.

Emergency Crews and the wreck are taking up all lanes. Ohio Department of Transportation cameras showed a thin layer of snow from early morning flurries on the side of the road. Traffic is being rerouted onto State Route 142 South to U.S. 40 West.

All eastbound lanes heading into Columbus are open.

Traffic is backed up for three miles on I-70 West in Madison County due to a multi-car crash. (Courtesy/Ohio Department of Transportation)