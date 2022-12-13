COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Firefighter crews are battling a massive blaze where a building was engulfed in flames Tuesday morning in Plain City.

NBC4 reports that the fire is at Whitmer Woodworks at 8490 Carters Mill Road and the glow of the flames could be seen a few miles away. The fire is in the main building behind the silos on the property and crews are in a defensive attack to ensure the blaze doesn’t spread beyond the main building, which spans 14,000 square feet.

Firefighters look on as the Whitmore Woodworks building in Plain City is destroyed by a massive fire Tuesday morning. (Courtesy/NBC4)

Whitmer Woodworks is a family-owned business since 1996 that specializes in home improvements such as custom moldings, archways, exterior trim and window frames along with other restorations, home repair and new builds.

Union County EMS reports there are no injuries, but officials do not know yet caused the fire. This is a developing story and NBC4 will have more details as they become available.