LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Madison County man has been sentenced to at least 36 years in prison for fatally shooting a woman on Easter day 2022.

According to a post on the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Zachary Warnock, 34, was found guilty Friday of murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises. His trial lasted for three days.

Warnock was sentenced to 36 years to life in prison by Madison County Common Pleas Court Judge Eamon Costello.

According to police, at approximately 8:45 a.m. on April 18, 2022, sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of shots being fired from a vehicle in South Solon.

While on their way to the scene, deputies were notified that a car had pulled into the Jefferson Township Fire Department in Fayette County by a woman who had been shot. The woman, identified by police as Alexandra E. Goins, 29, of Sylvania, was pronounced dead by the Fayette County Coroner.