MADISON COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A Madison County man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being found guilty of raping a child nearly nine years ago.

According to a post on the Madison County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, Jonathan W. Cullen has been sentenced to life in jail without the possibility of parole after being convicted by a jury Wednesday of raping a child under the age of 10 in August 2013, according to court documents.

Common Pleas Judge Eamon Costello sentenced Cullen immediately following the jury’s verdict.

Cullen was indicted by the Madison County grand jury in December of 2021.