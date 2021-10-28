COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A London, Ohio, man has been sentenced to 20 months in federal prison for making online threats against people connected with a non-profit organization that helps people access abortions.

James David Hampton, 41, was charged by a federal grand jury in April 2021 and pleaded guilty in June 2021.

According to court documents, in August 2020 Hampton searched “Abortion Support Network” on Facebook. He posted a comment that read, in part, “We kill scum like you…we follow you…we stalk you…then we kill you” and “there will be no pity when I myself stand over your cowering body as you beg and weep for your own life…just before I cut your throat.”

Hampton added, “we know where you live…your routines..we kidnap your kind…we torture you for information.”

In total, documents show that Hampton made more than a dozen threats to at least 10 victims. He also posted several public Facebook live videos to his profile saying, in part, “I kill baby murderers.”

In addition to the 20-month sentence, Hampton also received five years of supervised release.