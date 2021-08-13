Highway Patrol seizes $125,000 worth of cocaine in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A Utah man faces up to 11 years in prison after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say they seized 11 pounds of cocaine from his car in Madison County.

On August 6 around 1:44 p.m., troopers stopped a Toyota Camry, driven by 23-year old Oscar M. Martinez-Gomez, for speeding on I-70 in Madison County. After a drug-sniffing dog alerted to the presence of drugs, troopers say they found a hidden compartment behind the rear passenger seat that contained the cocaine.

OSP says the street value is $125,000.

Martinez-Gomez is being held in the Tri-County Jail on a charge of felony possession.

In addition to prison time, the suspect also faces a fine of $20,000.

