Future of agriculture on display this week at Ohio State’s Farm Science Review

LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) – The state’s farming industry is on display in central Ohio this week as Ohio State’s Farm Science Review returned to Madison County Tuesday.

The Farm Science Review typically attracts more than 100,000 people from across the country, and leaders from the state and Ohio State University said this is where the future of Ohio’s agriculture starts.

OSU President Dr. Kristina Johnson, with college leaders and Gov. Mike DeWine, kicked off the 59th Farm Science Revie, which returned to an in-person event after a virtual, pandemic experience in 2020.

The event showcases the latest in agricultural production, product lines, and research from OSU’s College of Food, Agriculture, and Environmental Sciences.

DeWine touted the state’s investment in sustainable farming practices and a water quality incentive program.

Johnson said work at OSU and on display at the Farm Science Review will affect many other aspects of life around Ohio.

“It bridges the gaps between industries to find practical solutions to our society’s biggest challenging problems, and innovation is one of the most critical components of the fourth revolution in agriculture,” she said.

The Farm Science Review continues through Thursday in Madison County.