PLAIN CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Funeral preparations went underway Friday for the unidentified baby found in a Plain City garbage truck a week prior.

Investigators have not confirmed the female baby’s cause of death, or who put her in the trash. Ferguson Funeral Home, Inc. planned to host the service at 10 a.m. Saturday in Plain City.

Plain City Mayor Jody Carney says this was all planned in large part by their police chief, Dale Mckee. Many of the officers will be helping out with the service tomorrow. The mayor added these kinds of things don’t happen in Plain City – but their goal was to give the baby girl a final resting place as a Plain City resident.

“No matter what the circumstance, we take care of each other and that is something we pride ourselves in being a strong community of neighbors,” Carney said. “So something like this, it’s terrible it happened, but hoping to offer hope for our community.”

Right now DNA testing is being done as part of the investigation to determine who and where the little girl came from.

“No matter what we are coming together to give this baby girl a final resting place as a resident of Plain City,” Carney said.

Many in the community have said they’ll attend.

“Just out of respect for the baby who didn’t have a chance. You know children when they’re young to go out that way that soon it’s just a shame,” said Plain City resident Joey Lopez.

He said he hopes there is a happy ending to this tragedy.

“They need to catch this person and send a message that we’re not going to let people come through our neighborhoods and try to do stuff like that. Because this is the type of neighborhood that is not going to tolerate that,” Lopez said.