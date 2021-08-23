Fatal crash shuts down I-70 near West Jefferson

WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (WCMH) — A fatal crash on I-70 West has a portion of the road closed Monday night.
According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, I-70 West is closed past SR-142/West Jefferson/Plain City due to the crash. Traffic is being detoured onto SR-142.
Ohio State Highway Patrol in West Jefferson said the crash happened at approximately 8:13 p.m. and involved a semi-truck and a car.
One person is dead, OSHP said.
OSHP said the roadway will be closed for a while as it investigates the crash.
There are no other details available at this time.