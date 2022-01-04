MADISON COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — At least one person is dead and others injured in a fatal two-vehicle crash in Madison County Tuesday night.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Madison County, the crash happened on US-42 at Price-Hilliards Road at approximately 5:15 p.m.

OSHP said multiple people were transported from the scene to Columbus Hospitals. The number of people nor their conditions were released by police.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, US-42 is closed in both directions at the intersection.

