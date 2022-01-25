COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A drug dog sniffed out five bricks of cocaine worth $155,000 on the I-70 highway in Madison County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers stopped a 2003 Nissan Frontier with Illinois registration on the morning of Jan. 21 for a marked lanes violation on I-70. OSHP said troopers observed “criminal indicators” during the stop and that a drug-sniffing dog also got a hit on the vehicle.

When OSHP troopers searched the car, they allegedly found a hidden compartment in the back wall, which OSHP said contained 11 pounds of cocaine; their picture shows it wrapped in five bricks.

OSHP said in a media release it filed felony drug charges against Juan Carlos Leon Rivera, 33, of Chicago. Rivera was incarcerated in the Tri-County Jail and charged with possession of drugs, a first-degree felony, and hidden compartment, a fourth-degree felony.

If convicted, he could face up to 12.5 years in prison and up to a $25,000 fine, the media release said.