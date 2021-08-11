Dog found shot finds good home with West Jefferson family

WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (WCMH) — A West Jefferson family has a new addition after adopting a dog from the Madison County Humane Society, But the good boy’s journey to a good home first started with a bad scenario.

Last October, a caller reported seeing a dog limping along Glade Run Road. The dog warden immediately took him to the West Jefferson Animal Hospital.

“On presentation, he came in three-legged limp, holding his leg,” said veterinarian Dr. Paul Stevenson. “You could clearly tell it was broken because it was dangling and there was a wound on the leg.”

Upon further inspection, the wound on the dog’s leg was discovered to be from a gunshot.

“From the fragments there, we could tell it was from a bullet and that he had been shot from behind, so whoever did that, the dog was leaving where the person didn’t want him,” Stevenson said. “I’ve only seen maybe two gunshot wounds since I’ve been here. I’ve seen maybe one thing shot with a bow and arrow. It’s kind of a rare thing. I’ve been here a long time.”

While that was happening, the Madison County Humane Society posted about the dog on their Facebook page and caught the eye of Dana Farbacher.

“They posted a photograph of him and I just kind of looked at his face in the photograph and I thought ‘Boy, he’s a good-looking dog,” Farbacher said.

Farbacher lives near where the injured dog was found and knew Stevenson through his treatment of the Farbacher’s three other dogs.

Farbacher initially reached out to Stevenson to help pay for the dog’s care, an expensive surgery that, left untreated, could have led to a worst-case scenario.

“Even though he suffered from the gunshot wound, his disposition was really good,” Farbacher said. “He was still licking people’s hands and not acting all upset or upset with people over what had happened to him. There are a lot of animals, cats, and dogs, through your local Humane Society and everything that all they need is a chance. Take them home, give them a chance and show them some love, and you’d be amazed the love you get in return.”

Over the next three months, Stevenson cared for the dog and his recovery and Farbacher bonded with the pup, eventually deciding to make the dog part of his family.

All he needed was a name.

“I was talking with one of my sons, we were just kicking names that if we kept him, what would we call him, and I just thought Bullet was kind of appropriate,” Stevenson said. “He had suffered a gunshot. I just thought it was a good name. Just kind of short and sweet and to the point.”

Farbacher said Bullet is happy and healthy in his new home, and now his new family couldn’t imagine life without him.

“If I didn’t know what had happened to him, I never would have guessed,” Farbacher said. “Put him and our other three dogs out and have them run around and say, ‘One of them had been shot, can you tell which one?’ No. You’d never know. He acts just like a normal. regular, ‘Hey-I-wanna-go-have-a-good-time’ dog. He runs, he plays. You would never know he had such a grievous leg injury based upon on how you see him run around now and the things he does, but disposition wise, you couldn’t ask for a better dog. He’s smart. He’s gentle. He’s a good boy.”

It’s still unclear how or why Bullet was shot in the first place, but Farbacher said Bullet shows no signs of trauma. In fact, he says the dog is kind of fearless. Not even the vacuum or lawnmower scares Bullet.