WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (WCMH) — People living in West Jefferson should boil their water before consuming it, an alert from the village warns.

The village says an intermittent pressure loss on Thursday triggered the alert, and if anyone experiences air coming through their tap or a loss of pressure, they should not drink the water without boiling it.

The water should be boiled for at least three minutes, and let it cool before consuming. Any water that was stored or was made into ice recently should be discarded, the village says.

The boil water alert is in effect for a minimum of 24 hours. If you have any questions you can call 614-879-8655, option 1.