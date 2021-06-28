Arraignment scheduled Monday for West Jefferson quadruple murder suspect

MADISON COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The man accused of killing four people in West Jefferson is scheduled to have his first arraignment, Monday.

Madison County Prosecutor Nicholas Adkins announced Friday that John Paul Steckel was indicted by a grand jury on 21 counts, including murder and aggravated murder charges in the deaths of four people on May 24.

Steckel is accused of shooting and killing:

Andrew Thomas Swindall, 45, of the 100 block of Jackson Street, West Jefferson.

Shawn A. Wright, 45, last know address in London, Ohio.

Jamie Danielle Lavender, 30, of Springfield.

Leon Billy Daniels, 38, last known address in London, Ohio.

Three of the victims were found inside an apartment while one of the men was found shot outside the apartment. Police did not specify which victim was found where.

West Jefferson Police Chief Christopher Floyd has said Steckel and the victims knew each other, and robbery was a possible motive in the shootings.

Steckel is currently in the Tri County Regional Jail on a $2.5 million bond. Adkins stated that Steckel could face the death penalty if convicted. The arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m., Monday.