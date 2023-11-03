LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) – A man suspected of driving impaired is dead after a single-car crash in Madison County early Friday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol deputies are investigating a single-car crash that occurred at 1:50 a.m. on State Route 56 in Somerford Township near London. Troopers estimate that 24-year-old Seth Douglas, of Urbana, was heading northwest on SR 56 in a 2018 Ford F-150.

Douglas reportedly veered off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole, then careened back onto the road, traveling left of center. The vehicle was then overcorrected off the right side of the road again, fell into a ditch, and overturned.

Douglas was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation by the OSHP, which believes that alcohol was a contributing factor to the crash.