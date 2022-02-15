MADISON COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Two California men have been arrested and charged after the Ohio State Highway Patrol seized 4.4 pounds of heroin from their car.

OSHP said that a little after midnight on Feb. 11, troopers stopped a 2015 Nissan Altima with a California registration in Madison County on I-70.

After being pulled over, a search of the vehicle revealed $80,000 worth of heroin in the center console, according to OSHP.

The two men in the vehicle were 56-year-old Jose Romero and 20-year-old Brandon Bautista who are charged with possession of drugs.

OSHP states that Romero and Bautista could each face up to 11 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine if convicted.