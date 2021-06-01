Madison County man pleads guilty to making social media threats to abortion activists

MADISON COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A Madison County man has entered a guilty plea Tuesday in connection with making threats over social media against abortion activists.

James David Hampton, 40, pleaded guilty to four counts of transmission of a threat in interstate commerce stemming from an alleged incident that took place on Aug. 26, 2020, according to court documents.

Court documents state that Hampton searched Facebook for Abortion Support Network and found a page based in the United Kingdom. Throughout the day, Hampton allegedly made threatening comments to the page and to individual members of the page.

According to court documents, Hampton wrote, in part, “we kill scum like you…we follow you…we stalk you…then we kill you” and “there will be no pity when I myself stand over your cowering body as you beg and weep for your own life…just before I cut your throat.”

In total, Hampton allegedly made 10 separate, explicit threats to people online, including people in England, Europe, and Canada.

Hampton was originally charged with 10 counts of transmission of a threat in interstate commerce back in April of this year.

Each charge is a federal crime punishable by up to five years in prison.