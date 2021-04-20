Madison County man charged with making social media threats to abortion activists

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A London, Ohio man has been charged by a federal grand jury with making online threats against people connected with a non-profit organization whose mission is to help people access safe abortions.

James David Hampton, 40, was charged with 10 counts stemming from an alleged incident that took place on Aug. 26, 2020, according to a statement from Vipal J. Patel, acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

Court documents state that Hampton searched Facebook for Abortion Support Network and found a page based in the United Kingdom. Through the day, Hampton allegedly made threatening comments to the page and to individual members of the page.

According to court documents, Hampton wrote, in part, “we kill scum like you…we follow you…we stalk you…then we kill you” and “there will be no pity when I myself stand over your cowering body as you beg and weep for your own life…just before I cut your throat.”

In total, Hampton allegedly made 10 separate, explicit threats to people online, including people in England, Europe, and Canada.

Hampton was arraigned in federal court Tuesday.

Transmitting threats via interstate communications is a federal crime punishable by up to five years in prison.