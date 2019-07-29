Madison County father accused of setting 2008 fire that killed family

Ted Hart

LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — Eleven years after his wife and two children died in a house fire in Madison County, Peter Romans has been charged with killing them.

Romans, 59, is accused of setting a fire that destroyed the family home on Lilly Chapel O’Possum Run Rd the night of April 6, 2008. The fire claimed the lives of Romans’ wife Billi, their 16 year old daughter, Ami, and 12 year old son Caleb.

A special prosecutor from Ohio Attorney General’s Office is assigned to the case. The indictment was made public Monday morning shortly after Romans was arrested.

