Madison County Fair running through Saturday

LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — County fair season is upon us, and this week, it’s Madison County’s turn.

The Madison County Fair kicked off Sunday and runs through Saturday, July 13 at the Madison County Fairgrounds, 205 Elm Street in London.

Activities and events are on tap every single night until Saturday.

The first fair of the Madison County Agricultural Society was in 1853 and was organized by a group of community leaders who wanted to focus attenion on the fine livestock and products of the area.

Today, 4-H and Future Farmers of America members show their completed projects and compete for prizes throughout fair week.

“This is my duck. His name is Lenny,” said student Luke Peart. “I’ve been at the fair my whole life pretty much.”

Lenny is just one of the dozens of ducks, hundreds of cows, bunnies, sheep and more at the fair.

Peart has been looking forward to this week for months. He’s ready to show off the skills he’s learned in 4-H and FAA.

“It’s like having a pet you’re gonna make some money off of,” he said.

On Saturday, to wrap up the week, all the livestock will be sold at auction.

“I’m just really excited for fair and see how everyone does with their animals,” said 4-H member Olivia Rhinesmith. “This is Rocky and the one chewing on my pants is Creed,” showing off two of her lambs.

Aside from all of the fun, Peart hopes the fair give those not familiar with farming an inside look at why fairs like these are so important.

“Organization like the FFA try and help show people that what and where their food came from, from field to plate,” he said.

For more on the fair, including directions and a full schedule, go to www.madisoncountyfairoh.com.