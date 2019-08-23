Madison Co. prison employee pleads not guilty to aggravated menacing

LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — A former Madison Correctional Institution employee was arrested after he was accused of threatening to shoot other employees pleaded not guilty to aggravated menacing charges in court on Friday.

Troopers responded to Madison Correctional Institution Wednesday after 21-year-old Chace Dobbs allegedly said he had a list of co-workers he was going to shoot, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Dobbs gave a trooper consent to search his vehicle, in which the trooper found a loaded .38-caliber pistol and an unloaded .22 pistol.

Dobbs was taken into custody and charged with aggravated menacing. He has resigned from his position.

A judge ordered Dobbs on Friday not to have any contact with the co-workers on the list.

Bond was set for Dobbs at $25,000.

Jeff Noble, warden of Madison Correctional Institution, said Dobbs worked in the facility’s mailroom.

“Please be advised there are allegations concerning Chace Dobbs, mailroom clerk, yesterday. He has resigned is employment at this institution,” Noble said in a statement to NBC4.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections confirmed Dobb’s resignation and said the matter is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Dobbs is being held at Tri-County Regional Jail. His first court appearance has not been scheduled at this time.