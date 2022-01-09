COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Mad River Mountain has opened its doors for its opening weekend to start winter. The resort was scheduled to open a month ago but was unable to due to the unpredictable weather in December.

With the snow arriving in January, the resort is hopeful to stay consistently open throughout the winter season while also easing some of the COVID precautions.

Mad River Mountain communications manager Andy DeBrunner says that you no longer have to wear a face covering when skiing or snowboarding on the mountain and that there is no longer a mountain reservation system.

Season passes are currently sold out with general tickets still available on their website.