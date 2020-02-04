Breaking News
M/I Homes to build 170 homes in Nationwide Realty development

by: Columbus Business First

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — M/I Homes has been picked as the builder for a new neighborhood in the 1,700-acre Jerome Village development.

Master developer Nationwide Realty Investors announced the Columbus homebuilder will construct the Pearl Creek neighborhood, a 170-home community on the southeast side of Jerome Village along Ryan Parkway, near the entrance to the Jerome Village Community Center.

M/I Homes will build a pair of model homes and start sales in early 2020, with multiple floor plans and different home sizes offered in the development. M/I Homes plans to construct homes from 2,500 to 4,000 square feet, starting in the $400,000s, according to information from Jerome Village.

