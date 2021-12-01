COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–M/I Homes plans to build townhomes north of the Route 161 corridor at 7132 N. Hamilton Road.

The Townes at Hamilton Woods development will include 100 townhomes on about 23 acres. There will be two-, three- and four-bedroom units ranging from 1,500 square feet to 2,000 square feet, said Josh Barkan, vice president of land for M/I Homes.

Each unit will include a two-car garage, a first-floor living space, and bedrooms on the second floor.

Barkan said the townhomes will likely appeal to first-time homebuyers or empty nesters. Most of the living units in the 161 area are either single-family homes or apartments, he said, so the townhomes will be different than homes already there.

“We’re excited about delivering a new type of product,” Barkan said. “We think it hits on a need in the area and will be at a slightly different price point than what already is there.”

The townhomes will also be in close proximity to a number of amenities and jobs, he said.

Work laying out streets and utilities will begin next summer. The townhomes will be for sale in either late 2022 or early 2023.

The site will also include about 15 acres of open space. M/I will retain about 7 acres of this open space and set aside the other 8 for a city park.

M/I will create and maintain paths that help connect those living at the Townes at Hamilton Woods to the park, Barkan said.

