Lynd Fruit Farms celebrates 100th anniversary

PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — A lot has changed at the Lynd Fruit Farm over the last 100 years, but one thing has stayed the same: rows and rows of apples.

Andy Lynd, co-owner Lynd Fruit Farm, located in Pataskala, said, “As soon as you turn the calendar to September, and see fall colors, it’s a whole new ballgame.”

And for Andy Lynd, that means maintaining the business that’s been in the family for a century.

“Well, one of the challenges is there’s a reputation to uphold, so there’s a pressure to make it happen. And that’s an expectation that’s very real,” Lynd said.

And only made more challenging in Ohio’s climate.

“I like to say that this year is just like every other year weather-wise, there’s never been a year like it,” Lynd said.

Which, this year, is a good thing.

“Last year we canceled you pick your own of honey crisp the Monday prior to the Friday, opening day,” Lynd said. “The rainfall that we’ve experienced this year in Ohio has been a real challenge to us. Disease pressure is higher when you have constant rain throughout the spring and summer. We’ve been able to overcome that, and the crop looks fantastic!”

Lynd went on to say, “The amount of rainfall has produced large apples, so things look good right now.”

And hopefully is setting the farm up for another 100 years of success.

“My parents and grandparents have taught us well, and I think a lot of those ways of growing apples has been passed on, and we feel pretty good about the future,” Lynd said.

Pick your own Honey Crisp Season is scheduled for the first full weekend in September. For more information on which apples are in season and the other activities going on at Lynd Fruit Farm, you can visit their website https://lyndfruitfarm.com.

Pick your own apple season is scheduled to start at the end of August and go through the end of October. Here is when each type of apple should be available to pick: https://lyndfruitfarm.com/apple-picking-schedule/.