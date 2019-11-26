Lyft driver robbed, car stolen in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are asking for help identifying seven people suspected of robbing a Lyft driver.

It started around 9:39 p.m. on November 17 outside Beatty Community Center at 247 North Ohio Avenue.

According to Columbus police, the driver picked seven people up at the community center. One of the people asked the driver if he was allowed to carry a concealed gun. The driver told them that he did not have a gun.

The driver later said that he considered calling police at that point, but was afraid because he was outnumbered.

Once in the area of North Harris Avenue and Grace Street, one of the suspects asked to be let out of the car. The driver parked and got out to help let him out.

That’s when dash camera video shows one of the suspects jump into the driver’s seat and drive off. The victim jumped back in the back seat of the car. One of the suspects kicked him in an attempt to get him out of the vehicle.

The suspects crashed the vehicle into a parked car and ran away.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-2091 or email bbeard@columbuspolice.org.