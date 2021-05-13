Lyft app to include COTA data for smoother city traveling

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority is working with Lyft rideshare service to make traveling around Columbus quicker and easier.

COTA announced Thursday that it will begin sharing its route information with the Lyft app to help riders find the best routes and modes of transportation — modes that include bicycles available from Lyft’s CoGo Bike Share system.

Riders will also be able to see upcoming COTA departures, transit lines, and walking directions, a spokesperson said.

“Now more than ever, it’s important for riders who may not own a personal vehicle, to be able to access all of their transportation options in a single place, whether that be public transit, bikeshare or rideshare,” said Caroline Samponaro, Head of Transit, Bike and Scooter Policy at Lyft.

According to Lyft, 44% of their riders in Columbus don’t own a personal vehicle and 55% have reported using Lyft to get to or from public transportation.

COTA is one of 20 North American cities now providing transit data on Lyft’s app, according to COTA. COTA’s Chief Innovation Officer said the collaboration will help “make accessing transportation more equitable and inclusive.”

Customers who already have the Lyft app on their smartphones may need an update in order to see the new COTA information, a spokesperson said.